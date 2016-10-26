Blogger’s Block? Interview an Expert!

In a post about how to leverage expert interviews to sell your online courses, my friend Nicole Holland revealed her top six benefits of interviewing experts in your field. She should know, since in just over one year of doing interviews she increased her own online audience by 17,000!

Nicole Holland’s top 6 benefits of interviewing experts

You get to learn from the best of the best! You get to know them and they get to know you! You get to help them make money! You get to have fun with them! You get to easily create high-quality content! You get to earn instant credibility through association!

While Nicole shares her interviews via her podcast and her free online Business Building Rockstar Summit, we can easily apply this strategy to wellness blogging. For example, you can interview:

Industry experts : Interviewing is one of several ways to spotlight wellness industry experts on your blog . Who in your field should more people know about, because they’re so talented, creative or accomplished?

Team members : If you’re running a clinic blog with other practitioners, you can interview other team members as subject matter experts who may not have the time, talent or patience to do their own writing.

Local or global charities : Use your blog to promote community or global efforts . While contributing to the cause, you’re also showing your audience what you stand for and care about.

Three success tips for interview posts:

Take notes while you talk, transcribe the interview, or (this is my preferred method), ask the person to send their answers by email and let them know you will lightly edit the text as needed. Present the text in a simple Q & A format ( here’s an example ), or intertwine their answers with your own comments ( here’s an example ). Stay true to your blog’s key categories when choosing the people and topics for your interviews. That way even when you’re highlighting someone else’s ideas, you’re still reinforcing your own expertise.

BONUS: You can watch and listen as Nicole shows off her interviewing skills at the Business Building Rockstar Summit. You’ll hear 40+ marketing experts teach the exact steps, strategies and mindsets that have helped them build brand recognition and attract a never-ending flow of amazing clients and customers.

