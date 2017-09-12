Burnout is a common phenomenon in business, particularly in helping professions. In both the Wellness Leadership Academy Masters and the Wellness Business Academy Black Sheep communities, I’ve met many talented wellness professionals with stories of burnout that led them to seek a new path.

This is a topic I first explored many years ago as a music therapist, when I faced my own burnout after several years in the field. Is burnout inevitable? It doesn’t have to be!

Mary Davis is dedicated to helping wellness professional become prosperous healers, by avoiding burnout business models in the first place. I recently interviewed Mary for a two-part series on her own blog. Since this is such an important topic, I wanted to share the links with you here.

Part One – Shedding the Burnout Business Model

Part Two – Business Burnout Needs Personal Self-Care