7 Steps to Your Next Blog Post – Neon Noise Podcast

Think blogging is only worthwhile if it gets you on top of Google search results?

Think blogging is something else you have to add to your already overloaded marketing plate?

Think everyone should be writing 1,000-word long-form posts?

Think your blogging job is over once you click that “Publish” button?

These are just some of the myths I bust in my interview with Neon Goldfish Marketing Solutions team for their podcast Neon Noise. We talked about all things blogging and I found a kindred spirit in Ken Franzen who says he loves methodical, step-by-step processes like the one I shared for my 7-step blog writing system.

As is always the case when I speak or present, I found it inspiring and energizing to answer questions I’ve heard so many times over the years. And it’s spurred me on to find new and creative ways to keep answering those questions on my blog.

Click below to listen now.

P.S. If you enjoyed this interview, you might enjoy my free training, Write Less, Earn More With Blog Posts That Are Easy to Write and Irresistible to the Perfect Clients For Your Health and Wellness Business. Watch now on demand at www.contentmasteryguide.com/webinar.